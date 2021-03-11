Gardaí launch investigation after 200 people gather in marquee following Leitrim funeral

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a large gathering in Carrick on Shannon following a funeral today.

Officers estimate that over 200 people had gathered in the town for the funeral. A marquee had also been erected for mourners. Sources say there was a significant gathering of people within the marquee with “very few” wearing face masks.

There had been a large garda presence in the Leitrim town yesterday with gardaí detecting “a number of breaches”.

Gardaí said that they are not investigating any breach of the regulations in respect of the church element of the funeral.

However, they are probing who set up the marquee.

A garda operation both today and yesterday saw people being turned around and refused entry to the town.

In a statement gardaí said: “A number of breaches of the regulations in respect of travel have been detected. This operation is ongoing.

“An Garda Síochana liaised with the relevant parties and is not investigating any breaches in respect of the church element of this funeral.

“An Garda Síochána will carry out an investigation into the organisers of any event which is in breach of the public health regulations.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force.”

