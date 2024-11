DESPITE THE GROWTH of digital payments cash remains a preferred payment method for many consumers, with younger generations among those using it the most according to new research.

The study commissioned by An Post has suggested that nearly three in ten adults (28%) use cash at least once a day, with a further one in ten using it 4 to 6 times a week.

The national survey, conducted by Empathy, also found that even though there has been a rise in contactless payments through mobile wallets, young adults aged 18-24 are the biggest users of cash. It found that 35% of young people reported use cash daily.

In comparison, just 26% of those aged 35-44 use cash on a daily basis, indicating a higher adoption of digital payment methods in this group.

Only 2% of respondents claimed to never use cash.

Almost half of respondents (44%) use cash most often when buying groceries and small purchases, while 38% do so when gifting to loved ones.

Tipping in bars and restaurants (37%), tipping hairdressers, barbers or beauticians (30%) or for paying tradespeople, gardeners or cleaners (17%) also all feature as reasons to reach for the traditional cash.