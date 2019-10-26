This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (60s) charged in connection with €500,000 cash seizure

The man was arrested in north Dublin yesterday as part of an operation targeting an international organised crime gang.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 6:25 PM
53 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4868810
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a seizure of €500,000 in cash by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.

The 60-year-old man was arrested for an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 1996.

His arrest was made as part of an operation targeting an international organised crime group.

Gardaí conducted a number of searches in north Dublin and seized in excess of €500,000.

He appeared before the Criminal Court of Justice this afternoon charged in connection with this incident.

