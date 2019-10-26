Man (60s) charged in connection with €500,000 cash seizure

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a seizure of €500,000 in cash by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.

The 60-year-old man was arrested for an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 1996.

His arrest was made as part of an operation targeting an international organised crime group.

Gardaí conducted a number of searches in north Dublin and seized in excess of €500,000.

He appeared before the Criminal Court of Justice this afternoon charged in connection with this incident.