TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a woman who died in a road crash in County Laois on Thursday, in what is the second road fatality to hit her family.

Catherine ‘Kitty’ Boland (84) from Leugh, Thurles, was the driver of a car that collided with another car on the M7 at Borris-in-Ossory shortly after 4pm on Thursday. Locals described Boland as a phenomenal camogie player in her youth.

Paying tribute, former Tipperary player Marion Graham said: “Sincere condolences to all of Kitty’s family on her unexpected passing. Many’s the camogie games we played together and on opposite sides. Rest in Peace Kitty.”

Another friend said: “A great camogie player she was, and we shared many good laugh over the years. She will be sadly missed. May she rest in peace.”

Advertisement

Boland’s death was the second road tragedy to hit her family – her brother Tommy was also killed in a road crash in the 1970s. She is survived by her sister Pauline, and nieces and nephews.

Her remains will repose in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, followed by a cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s, was also seriously injured. She was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They want to hear from any road users who may have camera footage from the M7 between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on 057 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.