INDEPENDENT TD CATHERINE Connolly said that she is keeping an “open mind” to running for Presidential elections this year, on the condition that her campaign would “unite the opposition”.

Speaking on a recent episode of RTÉ’s Insights podcast, the Galway TD did not rule out a run for the Presidency when asked if she was considering a campaign, but said she had not properly considered putting her name forward.

It was reported last month that left-leaning parties in the Dáil, including Labour, the Social Democrats and the Greens, may unite to back one candidate in this year’s presidential election.

The Social Democrats and the Greens have said they are open to the idea floated by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who is pushing the parties to look into a “common approach”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also said it would “make sense” if left-wing parties in the Dáil opposition to work together and support one candidate during the Presidential election, which will take place in October.

A number of names have been thrown around for the left-wing contender – Belfast SDLP MP Claire Hanna, left-wing independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and former Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall.

Advertisement

Connolly, a left-wing independent TD, has also featured among the rumoured options.

“A presidential campaign was certainly something I never considered, and it was a privilege to have people highlighting that I might do it,” Connolly told RTÉ’s Insights.

“If there was a chance to unite the opposition, certainly in that situation I would keep my mind open.”

While Connolly said that she has not been part of discussions for a united opposition candidate, she reiterated that she would consider the opportunity if it could “galvanise the opposition”.

“I’d certainly look at it, but only on those terms,” she added.

Speaking on serving in opposition in the Dáil, Connolly said that she had always felt that the left should “come together” on basic principles.

“You might have disagreements on other issues, but there should be no disagreement on the left on fundamentals like public housing and public health,” Connolly said.