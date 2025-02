FORMER IRELAND HOCKEY international Catriona Carey has been accused of dozens of counts of breaking company law for allegedly providing false information and financial returns.

The financial and business advisor appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court following a Garda – Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) investigation.

She faced 46 fresh charges under the Companies Act for offences allegedly occurring from 2019 to 2022.

Carey is accused of failing to provide information to the Companies Registration Office (CRO), to keep records or notify of a change of address, or to file financial returns to the CRO.

The accused, from Kilkenny but with an address at Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, met gardaí by arrangement in Dublin this morning to be charged before she was brought to court.

Detective Garda Robert Collins, seconded to the CEA, told Judge Kelly the accused “made no reply” when charged.

The judge noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided Carey, 46, is to face trial on indictment.

Detective Garda Collins asked for the case to be adjourned until 14 February for mention when he would seek a further adjournment and would then have a better idea of how long it would take prosecutors to complete a book of evidence.

It needs to be served on the accused before the case is sent forward to the Circuit Court.

Defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew asked that her client be excused from having to be present on the next date when a realistic timeframe would be available.

There was no objection to Carey’s bail, which the judge set at €500, which does not have to be lodged. The case was adjourned until the date sought by Detective Garda Collins.

The judge noted there was no objection to bail provided the accused obeyed conditions.

Judge Kelly told her she had to reside at her current address and notify of any change, supply her mobile number and remain contactable at all times, keep her phone charged, and give gardaí 21 days’ notice if she intends to leave the jurisdiction.

Carey, who has yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court but nodded to confirm she understood the bail terms.

There was no Garda objection to legal aid, which was granted after the defence solicitor presented the judge with a statement of her client’s means.

Judge Kelly noted that Carey is due back in the same court on Friday.

In that case, Carey and co-defendants Paddy Maher, 57, and 47-year-old John Steadmond, are to be served with books of evidence following a probe by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

She faces three counts of money laundering.

Maher, of Glenmalure Gun Club, Co Wicklow, and Steadmond, with an address at Rossminogue, Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford are accused of acting unlawfully as a solicitor while not being qualified from July 2019 to February 2022.

Steadmond faces 17 other charges for offences over the same period, for deception where it is claimed he induced 21 people to pay a deposit having falsely represented that Careysfort Asset Estates was in a position to secure finance for distressed mortgage holders and that the deposit paid was refundable, with the intention of making a gain or causing a loss to another.