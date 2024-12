FORMER IRELAND HOCKEY international Catríona Carey is to stand trial on money laundering charges for possessing crime proceeds following a fraud investigation.

The financial and business advisor was described in court as “A lady of means previously; however, she’s currently not” when she sought free legal aid.

She appeared before Judge Monika Leech at Dublin District Court today with co-defendants Paddy Maher, 57, and 47-year-old John Steadmond, who are accused of impersonating solicitors.

It follows a probe by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), which received authorisation from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to bring multiple charges against the trio.

Carey, 46, is from Kilkenny and a sister of former hurling star DJ Carey but has an address at Rochford Manor, Graigecullen, Co Carlow.

She faces three counts under section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 for offences allegedly committed over three successive years, from 2019 to 2021.

It is alleged that over each 12-month period, she engaged “in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing/using property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct”.

According to the charges, the funds were credit balances in a single bank account with a specified IBAN, “held in the name of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd at Wise Europe SA while knowing or believing, or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct”.

The sums allegedly involved were not stated in the court documents or during the oral evidence given in court.

She sat back on the defendant’s bench throughout the hearing and did not indicate a plea.

Carey, dressed in a black overcoat, dark trousers and top, did not address the court and spoke only to her solicitor to confirm instructions about bail conditions.

GNECB Detective Gerard Carmody told Judge Leech he met her at Kilmainham station in Dublin, and she “made no reply” to the charges.

He added that the DPP has directed “trial on indictment”, meaning her case will be dealt with in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

There was no objection to bail in her bond of €500, provided the court imposed several bail conditions.

The judge ordered her to notify the GNECB of any change of residential address and to be contactable on a phone number she had already provided.

Judge Leech warned her to give gardaí three weeks’ notice if she intends to leave the jurisdiction and to sign twice-weekly at a Garda station.

The judge also stressed that she must not directly or indirectly contact any of the 25 prosecution witnesses.

Carey wanted to sign on at Castlecomer station, but it was unclear if it operated 24 hours. Judge Leech ordered her to report to Kilkenny Garda station and sign on there every Monday and Friday.

The accused successfully applied for free legal aid.

Her defence solicitor, Andrew Broderick, said: “She was a lady of means previously; however, currently, she’s not, and the garda is satisfied with the state of affairs.”

The GNECB detective confirmed he was satisfied with the declared statement of income and, questioned further by the judge, agreed that she had “no access to other funds”.

Based on the statement of means and noting there was no Garda objection, she acceded to the application.

Judge Leech remanded her on bail to appear again on January 31 to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

Co-defendants Paddy Maher, of Glenmalure Gun Club, Co Wicklow, and John Steadmond, with an address at Rossminogue, Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford are accused of connected offences.

Both men were charged this morning at Kevin Street station in Dublin. They are accused of acting unlawfully as a solicitor while not being qualified from July 2019 to February 2022.

Steadmond faces 17 other charges for offences over the same period, for deception where it is claimed he induced 21 people to pay a deposit having falsely represented that Careysfort Asset Estates was in a position to secure finance for distressed mortgage holders and that the deposit paid was refundable, with the intention of making a gain or causing a loss to another.

Detective Gareth Leech said that Steadmond also made no reply to his charges. The officer added that Steadmond cooperated with the investigation, and there was no objection to bail with similar conditions.

Paddy Maher has another 24 similar fraud charges for deception by inducing people to pay a deposit, having falsely represented that Careysfort Asset Estates was in a position to secure finance for distressed mortgage holders.

Their bail was also set at €500.

The two men must sign on regularly at local garda stations, notify of any address changes, remain contactable by phone, give 21 days’ notice if they intend to leave the State and not contact any prosecution witness.

The pair, who stood silently throughout their hearings, have been granted legal aid after the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Their solicitor, Tony Collier, said “I presume there was a significant amount of statements”, and added that his client agreed to the bail terms.

The DPP also directed that they must face trial on indictment as well. The two men will appear again on 31 January next, along with Carey, when the case will be listed for them to be served with books of evidence, but Judge Leech noted that it was unclear if they would be ready at that stage.