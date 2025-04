THE ISRAELI MILITARY is seizing “large areas” in Gaza and making the Palestinian territory “smaller and more isolated” as an air strike on a residential block killed at least 23 people, Defence Minister Israel Katz’s confirmed.

His comments come weeks into a renewed offensive by the military on the war-battered territory, which has displaced hundreds of thousands, while an aid blockade has revived the spectre of famine for its 2.4 million people.

Katz said that “large areas are being seized and added to Israel’s security zones, leaving Gaza smaller and more isolated”, during a visit to the newly announced Morag Corridor between the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.

He emphasised that Israel would keep increasing pressure on Hamas “until the hostages are freed and Hamas is defeated”. He added that Israel was encouraging plans for “voluntary emigration”.

US President Donald Trump had earlier this year proposed a plan to develop Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” while displacing its population elsewhere.

The plan was roundly condemned by international leaders, with some claiming it amounted to population displacement.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Gaza City killed at least 23 people, most of them children or women, while the military said it targeted a “senior Hamas” militant.

The strike took place in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, the agency’s spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

“There are still people trapped under the rubble,” he said.

