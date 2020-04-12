This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) who coughed on garda and said he had coronavirus charged

Two men were due to appear before a special sitting of Cavan District Court this morning over public order incidents.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 11:56 AM
9 minutes ago 1,696 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073009
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his early 20s was arrested by gardaí in Cavan this morning following a number of public order incidents in the Ballinagh area.

A garda spokesperson said the man coughed at a garda member and stated he had coronavirus.

He’s been charged over this incident in addition to the public order incidents.

A man in his late teens has also been charged with public order offences, while a man in his 40s was released with an adult caution.

All three had been detained at Cavan Garda Station.

The two men charged were due to appear before a special sitting of Cavan District Court this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie