Man (20s) who coughed on garda and said he had coronavirus charged

A MAN IN his early 20s was arrested by gardaí in Cavan this morning following a number of public order incidents in the Ballinagh area.

A garda spokesperson said the man coughed at a garda member and stated he had coronavirus.

He’s been charged over this incident in addition to the public order incidents.

A man in his late teens has also been charged with public order offences, while a man in his 40s was released with an adult caution.

All three had been detained at Cavan Garda Station.

The two men charged were due to appear before a special sitting of Cavan District Court this morning.

