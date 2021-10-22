#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 22 October 2021
Man charged in connection with alleged Cavan post office robbery

The man appeared in Cavan District Court this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 22 Oct 2021, 1:43 PM
A MAN HAS BEEN charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a post office in County Cavan.

Gardaí have said that the man, who is in his 20s, was due to appear in court this morning.  

The alleged robbery happened on 4 May last in Stradone, Co Cavan and was under investigation by detectives at Cavan Garda Station.

Gardaí said the man appeared in Cavan District Court this morning on charges relating to the robbery.

Niall O'Connor
