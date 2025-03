FOUR TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested by gardaí following a number of thefts from businesses in Co Cavan and Co Monaghan yesterday.

Shortly before 8pm last night, members of the Garda divisional armed support unit while on routine patrol carried out a search on a vehicle in Cavan town.

With assistance from gardaí in Cavan crime and community engagement Units, the four male juveniles in the car were arrested.

All were aged in their late teens according to a Garda spokesperson.

It emerged the car the teens were travelling in had been the subject of an “unauthorised taking earlier in Dublin 22″.

A number of items were also recovered from the car.

“Three of the four arrested males have been released pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme,” the Garda spokesperson said.

“The fourth juvenile male remains in custody at a Garda Station in the Cavan/Monaghan Division. Investigations are ongoing.”