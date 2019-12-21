Woman (70s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Cavan

File Image: Local diversions are in place as the road is currently closed

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Cavan.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the fatal crash at the N55, at Corduff, Ballinagh, at 12.30pm.

The woman in her 70s, who was driving the car, was taken to Cavan General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It is understood that the driver of the lorry was not injured.

Local diversions are in place as the road is currently closed and undergoing an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.