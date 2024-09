THE CHRISTIAN BROTHERS School on Dublin’s Synge Street is to allow girls in for the first time since it was founded in 1864.

From September 2026, the school will also become a Gaelcholáiste.

The Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST) which supports the school, said that the change in the school’s status has come about following a consultation process with the school community.

CBS Synge Street will join ERST’s eight other lán Gaeilge schools – four Gaelcholáistí and four Gaelscoileanna.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the move, acknowledging demand for a gaelscoil in the Dublin 2, 4, 6 and 8 area.

“This will increase the provision for Irish-medium education at post-primary level in the wider South Dublin city area,” she said.

“This announcement marks a new era for CBS Synge Street, a school with a deep-rooted history in its community.”

Gerry Bennett, Chief Executive of the ERST, said support will be provided to staff and students as they transition to immersive Irish language learning.

In 2017, Bunscoil Sancta Maria Synge Street the neighbouring primary school of CBS Synge Street introduced a Sruth lán Ghaeilge (Irish language Stream) that teaches children through Irish.

Since the inclusion of the stream, enrolments at the primary school have increased by around 42%.

As of the 2023/24 academic year, there were 302 enrolled.

Past pupils of the school include presenter Gay Byrne, footballer Andy Reid, and director John Carney who made a musical film set at the school titled Sing Street.

Notable politicians, such as once-Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave and former minister David Andrews also attended the school.