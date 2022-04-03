#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 3 April 2022
Advertisement

Census forms set to be completed this evening across Ireland

The census was postponed last year due to Covid-19.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 6:49 PM
8 minutes ago 395 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729031

HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS IRELAND are set to complete their census forms on Sunday evening.

The exercise, which usually takes place every five years, was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Two million forms have been sent out nationwide with people asked to fill them in between 9pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

There is a legal obligation on individuals to have their information recorded on the census.

Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said a “very small number” of households may not have received their forms in time. It said those forms could be completed retrospectively.

There are several changes to the 2022 census form, including eight new questions on working from home, the internet, renewable energy sources and smoking.

The wording of 25 previous questions has also been changed.

A new feature on the form includes a “time capsule”, offering people the opportunity to write a message for their descendants.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The forms will not be available for public viewing for 100 years.

Ireland has a population of just under five million people and the census will help inform the authorities on how they deliver public services across the state.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie