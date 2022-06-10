Central Bank warns that fraudulent firms are impersonating it in a bid to defraud customers

THE CENTRAL BANK of Ireland has issued a warning notice that six fraudulent entities are using its logo and name in a bid to defraud consumers.

The unauthorised entities are Assist Finance, Cofino Capital, CFDS Invest, FX Finance Kredit, Roalix Finance, and CFDS Finance. They are operating as retail credit firms.

In a statement today, the Central Bank said it will never contact customers asking for money, personal data or personal public service (PPS) numbers.

“If you are offered something that seems too good to be true, it is most likely a scam,” the statement said.

The Central Bank advised that people should be vigilant before making any financial decisions or providing any personal information.

Customers were advised to stop and ask themselves what the firm is offering, who is contacting them and how they obtained their contact details.

They were asked to think if they were being rushed to provide personal or financial information.

Customers should make sure the firm is legitimate, check the Central Bank register to see if the firm is authorised and use its publicly advertised phone number to call it.

“Even if the firm appears to be authorised, you should still make sure it is genuine,” the statement continued.

Any irregularities such as misspellings and grammatical errors in the firm’s website, emails or paperwork can indicate that they are fraudulent.

The Central Bank also advised customers to seek advice from someone they trust to help them make good financial decisions, and to be sure that the financial service or product is being provided from a trusted source and is genuine.

If customers have any concerns that a firm is not genuine or is not authorised to sell financial products, they are urged to contact the Central Bank.

“We have the powers to investigate and take action against these fraudsters. We are here to support and protect you,” the Bank said.

Customers can make a report to the Central Bank directly on its website or by phone on (01) 224 4000.

The Central Bank has a dedicated unit which investigates alleged unauthorised activity or potential scams carried out by individuals or firms.

It investigates all instances of alleged unauthorised activity or potential scams in full and liaises closely with An Garda Síochána.