THE CHAIR OF Children’s Health Ireland has resigned after a Hiqa report on the use of unlicensed springs in surgeries at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

The report said the use of the non-CE-marked springs formed part of “a well-intentioned but ill-considered effort to provide an alternative approach to surgical treatment, involving a single operation, for a number of children with life-limiting conditions” who had otherwise been facing multiple operations, each with its associated risks.

Hiqa also found that governance changes within Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) meant that a number of policies and safety checks “were not properly applied” in treating the children affected, “resulting in the springs being used inappropriately”.

The review makes 19 recommendations, including an organisation-wide review of corporate and clinical governance at CHI “to ensure clarity and effective assurance of safe, quality care”.

Advertisement

The statutory review was commissioned in 2023 after it emerged that non-CE-marked metal springs had been surgically implanted into a number of children who underwent spinal surgery at CHI at Temple Street.

In a statement this afternoon, Dr Jim Browne, Chair of the CHI Board, resigned from his position.

“Following discussions over recent weeks with the Department for Health, I now wish to step down and provide for an orderly transition to a new Chair to allow for renewed enthusiasm and passion to guide this great organisation,” said Browne.

He apologised to the “children, young people and families that have been failed by the care they received, following the release of the HIQA report today”.

King Charles (r) presented with a book by Dr Jim Browne at NUI Galway welcome reception during 2015 Royal visit to Ireland. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

“The HIQA review found that the use of the non-CE-marked springs as surgical implants was wrong and not authorised by management,” said Browne.

Related Reads 'Children were not protected': Report criticises use of unlicensed springs in spinal surgeries at Temple Street Health Minister told to act after leaked report queries children's hip surgeries at hospitals

“The HIQA also review found that while corporate and clinical governance arrangements were in place in Children’s Health Ireland, there were unclear lines of reporting and accountability to ensure the safe introduction and use of new surgical implants and implantable medical devices.”

He added that HIQA has “acknowledged the work done by CHI to date, to implement measures for the ongoing care for children and families affected by this review.”

Browne said it has been his “privilege to Chair the Board” and that he will “now work with the Department of Health, Children’s Health Ireland Executive team and Board to ensure a smooth transition to a new Chair person over the coming weeks”.