CHANGES TO THE Junior Cycle grade bands are to come into effect for the upcoming Junior Cycle exams, the Minister for Education Helen McEntee has announced.

The top four grade bands will now be evenly distributed in bands of fifteen percentage points, resulting in a change to grades.

The changed bands are as follows:

Distinction: ≥ 90 to 100 changed to ≥ 85 to 100

≥ 90 to 100 changed to ≥ 85 to 100 Higher Merit: ≥ 75 and < 90 changed to ≥ 70 and < 85

≥ 75 and < 90 changed to ≥ 70 and < 85 Merit: ≥ 55 and < 75 changed to ≥ 55 and < 70

Advertisement

The remaining bands, Achieved (≥ 40 and < 55), Partially Achieved (≥ 20 and < 40), and Not Graded (≥ 0 and < 20) remain unchanged.

McEntee said that it is expected that the even distribution will result in a higher number of students achieving Distinction and Higher Merit grades.

She said she was “delighted” to confirm the amendment, and said, “these changes will apply to the more than 73,000 students due to sit their examinations in the coming weeks”.

The change to the four grade bands will ensure that the grades received by Junior Cycle students “are more reflective of their work and effort, as well as the work of our teachers”, she added.

Junior Cycle exams will take place from Wednesday 4 June to Monday 16 June.