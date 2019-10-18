This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Channel 4 launches new policy to support workers experiencing menopause

New flexible working arrangements and menopause awareness briefings for management are to be introduced.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 18 Oct 2019, 4:13 PM
36 minutes ago 1,225 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4857202

CHANNEL 4 HAS launched a new policy to support employees who are experiencing menopausal symptoms, offering flexible working arrangements.

The broadcaster said it is aiming to end the stigma around the menopause by “encouraging a better understanding of it among employees and facilitating a more open work environment”.

It cited figures from the UK which state less than 5% of business offer a dedicated menopause policy, while 59% of women in the workplace experiencing symptoms reported they had a negative impact on their work. For one quarter of those women the symptoms are debilitating.

Studies also show that the menopause can affect women’s confidence, ambition and progression.

New work arrangements offered by Channel 4 include paid leave if feeling unwell due to symptoms, a “private, cool and quiet space”, a working environment assessment to ensure the workspace is not making symptoms worse and support and guidance resources. 

The broadcaster is also introducing menopause awareness briefings to its leadership teams.

CEO Alex Mahon said this move is “Channel 4 living its remit, normalising a taboo subject by making it more visible”.

He said he hoped this would inspire more in the industry to support women in their workplaces transitioning through the menopause.

