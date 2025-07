EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Chapelizod bypass in Dublin this evening.

A number of vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened shortly after 5pm this evening. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic in both directions on the bypass, a main road for commuters to and from Dublin, is moving slowly. The crash is likely to also impact motorists travelling during peak-hours this evening.

Dublin City FM reports that traffic is currently only passing on the outbound bus lane along the road.

A spokesperson for gardaí has been contacted for comment.