AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into an attack by a large group of men, some armed with weapons, in north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place on Melville Road, Finglas near Charlestown Shopping Centre.

Two men were brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for non-life threatening injuries, a Garda spokesperson told The Journal.

Gardaí are examining reports from witnesses that the group of attackers was armed with hammers, sticks and knives.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor