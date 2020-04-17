This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Acrid smoke lingers over Kiev from fires in Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone

A number of small blazes in the wooded area are still burning about 80 km north of Kiev.

By AFP Friday 17 Apr 2020, 7:48 PM
28 minutes ago 3,411 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077518
Kiev is obscured by smoke due to forest fires in the Chernobyl zone.
Image: Aleksandr Gusev
Kiev is obscured by smoke due to forest fires in the Chernobyl zone.
Kiev is obscured by smoke due to forest fires in the Chernobyl zone.
Image: Aleksandr Gusev

THICK SMOKE HUNG over Ukraine’s capital Kiev as forest fires smouldered on in the Chernobyl nuclear zone, but city officials said no radiation spike had been detected.

The acrid haze hindered visibility all over the city of three million people and the smell of smoke permeated homes as Kiev jumped to the top of high air pollution rankings.

A forest fire broke out almost two weeks ago close to the Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986 in the world’s worst nuclear accident.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities said the blaze had been largely extinguished thanks to heavy rain.

But today a thousand firefighters aided by two planes and three helicopters were still battling a number of small blazes in the wooded area some 80 kilometres north of Kiev, the emergency service said.

The sky became clearer in the evening as Kiev dropped from the top of the list to seventh place in the ranking of air pollution compiled by IQAir Group.

The smog has been blown in by strong winds from dozens of forest fires in surrounding regions, including from the nuclear exclusion zone around the Chernobyl power plant.

Earlier, Ukraine’s interior minister Arsen Avakov and head of emergency service Mykola Chechotkin reassured President Volodymyr Zelensky that the smog does not pose a chemical or radiation threat.

Kiev authorities made similar assurances to residents in the capital.

“In Kiev, smoke and air pollution are being observed as a result of fires… but there is no radiation,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a video address.

Officials nevertheless urged locals not to go out without urgent need and to keep their windows shut.

The Kiev air pollution hit a city already under lockdown due to the coronavirus epidemic, with 4,662 confirmed cases in Ukraine and 125 deaths.

In Kiev, people are allowed to walk outside but only wearing masks and not in groups of more than two.

© – AFP 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie