AN ONLINE POST by the organisers behind the Mayo Pride parade, depicting a parody of the ‘Child of Prague’, was removed after a number of abusive comments were made in response to the joke.

The Child of Prague statue is a religious icon associated with luck and good weather, particularly during Irish weddings. Traditionally, it’s left out on the night before a wedding to ensure fine weather on the big day.

Mayo Pride reposted images of the statue, created by a local artist, to seek good weather for its March in Westport last weekend.

It renamed the statue the ‘Child of Drag’ in the post, which was removed a short time later. Mayo Pride said abusive comments had been made underneath the post, aimed at the event and its organisers.

Organisers have reviewed their social media content policy framework after the post, it is understood.

Image of the artwork, created by a local artist, which was posted by the event.

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn said yesterday that he had been contacted about the posts, writing in a press release:

“As a gay man, a public representative, and a Catholic who holds the Church and my faith in great regard, I feel compelled to respond to recent developments surrounding Mayo Pride and its promotional material.”

He said the use of the Child of Prague imagery was “deliberately provocative” adding that the image was ‘insensitive and counterproductive’.

“This isn’t about being conservative or reactionary,” O’Flynn said. “It’s about recognising that symbols of faith matter. They are not just artistic props.”

O’Flynn noted he supports the right of every person to “live freely, openly, and without fear”.

He said: “I know, personally and professionally, the importance of Pride. It is more than a celebration; it is a statement of visibility, dignity, and equality.

“But Pride must also be underpinned by responsibility and respect — especially in a country where faith and identity are deeply intertwined.”

Mayo Pride told The Journal that it did not create or commission the artwork in the online post, but recognised that the Child of Prague is a “deeply meaningful religious figure”.

“While the image was shared in a spirit of fun, not mockery, we apologise for any genuine hurt it may have caused,” organisers said.

“We’ve been in contact directly with members of the local religious community and appreciate the respectful and thoughtful conversations we’ve had. They have, in true Christian spirit, fully accepted our apology,” they added.

Organisers of the event said they had previously been subjected to a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ messages from people online over the decision to host an event at Croagh Patrick, a national heritage and Christian pilgrimage site.

They added: “Let us be clear: Croagh Patrick is a national heritage site, open to all. It is important to all of us in the West of Ireland, including the many Christian LGBTQ+ people and their families who call this beautiful county home.

“Our walk has always taken place with reverence and care. We belong here. Mayo is our county. Croagh Patrick is our heritage.”

The Mayo Pride Parade event was held in Westport on Saturday. While heavy winds created “testing conditions” for some of the performers on stage and people who set up gazeboes, the remained largely dry for the day.