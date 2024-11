MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Roderic O’Gorman has received a report from Tusla about the child and family agency’s engagement with Kyran Durnin and his family.

The eight-year-old boy from Dundalk in Co Louth has not been seen in two years and is presumed dead.

A murder investigation is underway. Gardaí suspect that the young boy was killed up to two years ago.

Kyran had contact with at least one Tusla social worker before he disappeared.

A spokesperson for O’Gorman has confirmed to The Journal that he has received a report on the child and family agency’s internal review of the case and said the Department will engage with Tusla on its findings.

The review will also be available to the National Review Panel, which is prioritising its review of the case.

The NRP conducts reviews of serious incidents and deaths of children who had links to the care infrastructure of the state.

“As there is an active Garda investigation taking place, it is not possible to release further details on the case at this time,” the spokesperson concluded.

A separate report has been delivered to Education Minister Norma Foley relating to Tusla’s Education Support Service, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Department of Education.

Advertisement

That report addresses the interaction between Kyran and school authorities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Journal that it is studying the contents of the report and will progress engagement with relevant bodies “on any lessons learned as a matter of priority”.

“Minister Foley has publicly stated her intention to collaborate with the Department of Education in Northern Ireland on enhancing procedures that will further protect children,” the spokesperson added.

Tusla has said it raised a “significant concern” around the missing child to gardaí in August.

Speaking last week, O’Gorman said that there were “clearly failings” and “very clearly something went wrong” in Tulsa’s engagement with Kyran.

Gardaí conducted a search at Kyran’s former family home last month.

The house that was searched is known to have been Kyran’s family home for a period of years up to May 2024. Gardaí stressed that the current tenants of this house are not connected in any way with Kyran or his disappearance.

Sources said it is anticipated that other locations will be searched by the gardaí.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact them.

Anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.