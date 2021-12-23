#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in city of Xi’an

The lockdown, which follows a surge in Covid cases, allows one person from each household to go out every two days to buy essentials.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 7:02 AM
27 minutes ago 3,634 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639178
Residents line up for tests at a Covid-19 testing site in Xi’an in north-western China’s Shaanxi Province (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)
Residents line up for tests at a Covid-19 testing site in Xi’an in north-western China’s Shaanxi Province (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)
Residents line up for tests at a Covid-19 testing site in Xi’an in north-western China’s Shaanxi Province (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)

CHINA HAS ORDERED the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighbourhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, following a surge in coronavirus cases.

State media reported that city officials ordered all residents to stay at home unless they had a pressing reason to go out, and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases.

The order was to take effect at midnight and last indefinitely.

One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities, the order said.

Yesterday Xi’an reported 52 new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

China has adopted strict pandemic control measures leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Those measures have been stepped up in recent days in preparation for the start of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on 4 February.

The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China imposed a strict lockdown in 2020 on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan after Covid-19 was first detected there in late 2019.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie