#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

China allows couples third child to tackle plummeting birth rate

China long touted its one-child policy as a success in preventing 400 million additional births in the world’s most populous country.

By Press Association Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 5,851 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528417
File photo.
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA

CHINA IS TO allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence.

The ceremonial legislature amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by the ruling Communist Party to dictate the size of families in keeping with political directives.

It comes six years after the last change. The rules were eased in 2015 to allow two children as officials acknowledged the looming consequences of a plummeting birth rate, amid a fear that China will grow old before it becomes wealthy.

From the 1980s, China strictly limited most couples to one child, a policy enforced with threats of fines or loss of jobs, leading to abuses including forced abortions.

A preference for sons led parents to terminate baby girls, leading to a massive imbalance in the sex ratio.

China long touted its one-child policy as a success in preventing 400 million additional births in the world’s most populous country, saving resources and helping drive economic growth.

However, the birth rate – paralleling trends in South Korea, Thailand and other Asian economies – was already falling before the one-child rule.

The average number of children per mother tumbled from above six in the 1960s to below three by 1980, according to the World Bank.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The number of working-age people in China has fallen over the past decade and the population has barely grown, adding to strains in an ageing society.

A once-a-decade government census found the population rose to 1.411 billion people last year, up 72 million from 2010.

Statistics show 12 million babies were born last year, which would be down 18% from 2019’s 14.6 million.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie