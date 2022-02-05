#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation

The Chinese president has launched a diplomatic blitz in the lead up to the Winter Olympics.

By AFP Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 1:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,706 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5674427
Image: Alexei Druzhinin/AP
Image: Alexei Druzhinin/AP

CHINESE PRESIDENT XI Jinping hosted a banquet on Saturday for heads of state and international organisations attending the Winter Olympics, following nearly two years without face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic.

Xi has launched a diplomatic blitz in the lead up to the Games, meeting with Russian president and “old friend” Vladimir Putin yesterday and attending the Olympics opening ceremony later in the day with dozens of foreign guests.

Beijing is keen to shore up international support and pull off a Games that will burnish its reputation, despite multiple countries including the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada announcing diplomatic boycotts over China’s rights record.

Dozens of dignitaries – many from autocratic nations friendly to Beijing – were treated to musical performances and a traditional handicrafts display alongside the meal at the Great Hall of the People, state media reported.

This week’s meetings are a striking change for Xi, who has avoided travelling abroad or meeting foreign visitors face-to-face since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

China has largely closed its borders for the last two years in a zero-Covid strategy that has seen daily infections dwindle.

Besides Putin, the banquet guest-list included Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as a handful of leaders from Europe and Asia Pacific, according to Chinese state media.

Heads of international bodies including the World Health Organization’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whom state media said was among the Olympic torchbearers, were also invited.

Xi gave a toast at the banquet calling for all present to “work together for a world of durable peace,” according to an official transcript.

embedded265087675 Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth left, attend talks in Beijing. Source: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

State broadcaster CCTV said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also gave speeches praising China’s management of the Olympics and handling of the pandemic.

CCTV showed a massive banquet table featuring a miniature winter landscape dotted with replicas of the Olympic venues as its centrepiece, lit from above by crystal chandeliers.

Chefs also recreated scenes from nature using food, including a group of frolicking panda figurines.

The Chinese president had individual meetings on the sidelines of the banquet on Saturday, including reaffirming his support for the Kazakh president, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Beijing in January praised Tokayev’s “strong measures” against protesters after the Kazakh leader took a hardline approach to quell demonstrations — including authorising his forces to shoot to kill.

Today, Xi told his Kazakh counterpart that China “is ready to help Kazakhstan maintain stability,” according to a readout after the meeting.

Xi was photographed greeting Putin on Friday with both men going maskless, even though the Russian leader had skipped the lengthy quarantine normally required in China for people arriving from overseas.

The two signed a joint statement criticising the United States’ global influence and opposing the further expansion of NATO, amid a diplomatic standoff between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine.

© – AFP, 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie