SINN FÉIN’S OUTGOING TD for Dublin Bay South Chris Andrews has lost his seat in a shock result.

Andrews was eliminated on the 12th count, with the final seat in the affluent four-seater going to Social Democrats’ councillor Eoin Hayes.

Andrews, who is his party’s spokesperson for Sport, had been a TD for the area since 2020.

Social Democrats' Eoin Hayes takes the final seat in Dublin Bay South - ousting incumbent Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews. He tells reporters that he believes people are not interacting with the government, and feels his party represent the change that's needed.

He was previously a TD for Fianna Fáil from 2007-2011 before leaving the party after controversial social media posts. Before this he was a longstanding member of Dublin City Council, serving in three periods between 1999 and 2020.

The loss of Andrews’ seat will come as a knock to Sinn Féin, who would have considered his seat a safe one.

He is the only incumbent in the constituency not to retain his seat, with Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan both retaining theirs.

Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan, who is currently a councillor and Lord Mayor of Dublin topped the poll in the constituency but failed to bring in his running mate councillor Emma Blain.

Haye’s election will be a coup for the Social Democrats who have so far returned 6 TDs in this election, with a number of seats still outstanding.