THERE ARE JUST 20 days until Christmas, and for the unorganised among us, panic is creeping in.

Presents may still have to be bought, Christmas trees dragged out of the attic and decorated, cards posted to relatives around the world, and it can feel like you’ll never catch up with the to-do list before the 25 December.

While some may be adopting a more relaxed approach, with just three weeks until Christmas we want to know how you’re coping with the festive build-up.

So today we want to know: Do you feel stressed by the Christmas build-up?