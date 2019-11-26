Christmas FM returns on Thursday - here's how to tune in

THE RENOWNED RADIO station for all things Christmas is set to return to airwaves this Thursday, yet another signal that the festive season is well underway.

Whether you’re into Mariah Carey or a classic from The Pogues, it’s time to accept that you’ll likely be humming along to something Christmas-related for the next month.

Christmas FM will be going live at 1pm on Thursday and will run until 27 December.

Here’s how to listen on the radio:

Dublin city and county – 105.2FM

Cork city – 106.7FM

Limerick city – 105.5FM

Galway city – 87.7FM

Clare – 105.2FM

Sligo – 95FM

Kildare – 88.1FM

Kilkenny city – 104.3FM

Letterkenny – 105.7FM

North midlands – 101.6FM

North east – 99.4FM

North Wicklow – 99.5FM

South Wicklow – 106.6FM

South east – 103.8FM

Tralee/Killarney – 105FM

Virgin Media digital tv subscribers can listen on channel 900. It can also be listened to by anyone online and through the app.