Christmas FM returns on Thursday - here's how to tune in

THE RENOWNED RADIO station for all things Christmas is set to return to airwaves this Thursday, yet another signal that the festive season is well underway.
Whether you’re into Mariah Carey or a classic from The Pogues, it’s time to accept that you’ll likely be humming along to something Christmas-related for the next month.
Christmas FM will be going live at 1pm on Thursday and will run until 27 December.
Here’s how to listen on the radio:
- Dublin city and county – 105.2FM
- Cork city – 106.7FM
- Limerick city – 105.5FM
- Galway city – 87.7FM
- Clare – 105.2FM
- Sligo – 95FM
- Kildare – 88.1FM
- Kilkenny city – 104.3FM
- Letterkenny – 105.7FM
- North midlands – 101.6FM
- North east – 99.4FM
- North Wicklow – 99.5FM
- South Wicklow – 106.6FM
- South east – 103.8FM
- Tralee/Killarney – 105FM
Virgin Media digital tv subscribers can listen on channel 900. It can also be listened to by anyone online and through the app.
