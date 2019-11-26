This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Christmas FM returns on Thursday - here's how to tune in

The station will be kicking off at 1pm this Thursday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:45 PM
34 minutes ago 2,894 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907695
Warm up those vocal chords.
Image: Shutterstock/YanLev
Warm up those vocal chords.
Warm up those vocal chords.
Image: Shutterstock/YanLev

THE RENOWNED RADIO station for all things Christmas is set to return to airwaves this Thursday, yet another signal that the festive season is well underway. 

Whether you’re into Mariah Carey or a classic from The Pogues, it’s time to accept that you’ll likely be humming along to something Christmas-related for the next month. 

Christmas FM will be going live at 1pm on Thursday and will run until 27 December. 

Here’s how to listen on the radio: 

  • Dublin city and county – 105.2FM
  • Cork city – 106.7FM
  • Limerick city – 105.5FM
  • Galway city – 87.7FM
  • Clare – 105.2FM
  • Sligo – 95FM
  • Kildare – 88.1FM
  • Kilkenny city – 104.3FM
  • Letterkenny – 105.7FM
  • North midlands – 101.6FM
  • North east – 99.4FM
  • North Wicklow – 99.5FM
  • South Wicklow – 106.6FM
  • South east – 103.8FM
  • Tralee/Killarney – 105FM

Virgin Media digital tv subscribers can listen on channel 900. It can also be listened to by anyone online and through the app

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

