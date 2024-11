A GENERAL ELECTION will be called by the end of the week with government formation talks taking place over the Christmas period, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Speculation has been building as to when the Dáil will be dissolved this week, with those in political circles predicting that Harris could announce an election date either on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning or Friday afternoon.

A key piece of legislation, the Finance Bill, was passed by the Dáil this evening. It will no go to the Seanad tomorrow.

On his way into Cabinet this morning, Harris said it is his expectation that we will have a general election campaign underway by the end of the week.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach told reporters this evening: “So we have an election on November 29… that’s the ambition, that’s what it looks like, that’s what the Taoiseach said earlier today”.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste added that the country is “going to have a new government, I presume, formed by the end of the year”.

Dáil business

Outlining this week’s timetable, Harris said the Dáil has to do “a bit of business this week, such as passing the Finance Bill, as well as the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission Bill and the Appropriation Bill, which ensures the country has enough money to keep on running.

“Once that’s out of the way, I do intend to seek a dissolution of the Dáil this week,” Harris said.

“I don’t think that will come as a shock to any person right across this country. That will provide a period of time in which we can have an election campaign and invite the people of Ireland to give their verdict on the next number of years.

“And then hopefully give time over the Christmas period and the time ahead for, whatever verdict those people give, for those parties to engage in how to form government.

“I’m really looking forward to the weeks ahead. This is a great country, it can be even better. We now have significant resources at our disposal, we have significant policies and plans.

“I believe with a mix of energy and experience we can make really good progress over the next few years on a whole range of issues.”

Harris is due to travel to Budapest for a meeting of EU leaders on Friday where the conflict in the Middle East, the safety of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon, and the outcome of the US presidential election are to be discussed.

He is due to travel to Budapest on Thursday afternoon and return to Dublin on Friday afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins is due to give a speech that is being live-streamed from Áras an Uachtaráin between the hours of 2pm and 4pm on Thursday, with the president due to be preparing for his talk in the hours before it.

The room where the president is giving his speech is also being kitted out with equipment in the hours before, fueling speculation that Harris might pay a visit to the president early on Thursday morning.

Also speaking on his way into Cabinet today, Green Party leader and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the Taoiseach “didn’t inform us of his plans” on what day this week the election would be called.

“I’m hoping for an election on November 29, and that would require a dissolution this week.

“I think the very latest is Friday so that’s what I’m hoping to see.”