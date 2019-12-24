This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember these Christmas number ones?

Let them know it’s Christmas time … by doing this quiz.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
56 minutes ago 6,345 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916199

fleadh-music-festival The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan performing in London in 2002. Source: Andy Butterton/PA Archive/PA Images

YOU CAN PROBABLY sing along to a lot of Christmas number ones without even thinking about it.

But how much do you actually remember about the songs that topped the Irish chart over the festive seasons in years gone by?

Test yourself.

1. The Band Aid classic Do They Know It's Christmas? was the 1984 number one. Which line does Bono sing?
YouTube
Here's to them underneath that burning sun
Well tonight thank God it’s them instead of you

Where nothing ever grows, no rain or rivers flow
I am not a pox
2. The Spice Girls had two Christmas number ones in Ireland (in 1996 and 1998), what were they?
YouTube
2 Become 1 and Goodbye
Goodbye and Say You'll Be There

2 Become 1 and Stop
Never Ever and Pure Shores
3. Complete the lyric in the Mario Rosenstock/Gift Grub version of Leave Right Now (the 2005 number one): I think I better leave right now...
YouTube/RTÉ
Won't do Fergie any favours
Leave all the prawns and the blazers

I hate all the Glazers
The facilities in Saipan were actually fine
4. The original Leave Right Now, by Will Young, was also a Christmas number one. In what year?
YouTube
2001
2002

2003
2004
5. Where was the Pogues’ Fairytale of New York (the 1987 number one) recorded?
YouTube
New York
London

Dublin
LA
6. What was the name of Zig and Zig’s 1990 number one?
RollingNews.ie
The Christmas Number 1
The Christmas Song

The Christmas Tree
Never Been to Meath
7. Complete the lyric in Kate Winslet’s 2001 Christmas number one, What If: And still this question keeps on spinning in my mind...
YouTube
What if I had never told you so?
What if I had never met my foe?

What if I had never let you go?
Was there enough room on the door for both of us?
8. Which boxer did Mr (Barney) Eastwood in Dermot Morgan’s 1985 Christmas number one manage?
YouTube
Barry McGuigan
Steve Collins

Dave McAuley
Bernard Dunne
9. Which Thin Lizzy song was the 1972 Christmas number one?
YouTube
Dancing in the Moonlight
Sarah

Whiskey in the Jar
The Boys Are Back in Town
10. How much do Slade reportedly make in royalties for Merry Christmas Everybody (the 1973 number one) every year?
YouTube
€250,000
€500,000

€750,000
Over €1 million
Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

