Dublin: 8°C Monday 14 December 2020
Poll: Have you started limiting your contacts ahead of Christmas?

One death and 429 new cases confirmed yesterday.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 14 Dec 2020, 9:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock
LAST NIGHT, CHIEF Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan expressed concern at an increase in Covid-19 cases and urged people to reduce social contacts

Similar pleas have also come from the government, which advised people on Friday that with Christmas less than two weeks away they should begin limiting their contacts if they plan on seeing vulnerable relatives over the holidays. 

As of now, household visitor restrictions are still not advised except  for those in support bubbles, but that changes from Friday when visitors from two other households are allowed. Restaurants and pubs have reopened for the past two weeks, however. 

So ahead of the upcoming period, Poll: Have you started limiting your contacts ahead of Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes, but I've been doing it for weeks anyway (115)
I haven't made any significant changes (56)
Yes, from now until Christmas I will be doing so (18)
I'll see people this week but then limit things next week ahead of Christmas (15)




Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

