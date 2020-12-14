Poll: Have you started limiting your contacts ahead of Christmas?

LAST NIGHT, CHIEF Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan expressed concern at an increase in Covid-19 cases and urged people to reduce social contacts.

Similar pleas have also come from the government, which advised people on Friday that with Christmas less than two weeks away they should begin limiting their contacts if they plan on seeing vulnerable relatives over the holidays.

As of now, household visitor restrictions are still not advised except for those in support bubbles, but that changes from Friday when visitors from two other households are allowed. Restaurants and pubs have reopened for the past two weeks, however.

