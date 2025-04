THE FAMILY OF late Aslan frontman Christy Dignam have announced a tribute concert to mark the anniversary of his death next month.

Remembering Christy Dignam will take place at Vicar Street on 29 May, marking two years since the singer passed away following a long illness.

The concert, organised by his daughter Kiera Dignam and other family members, has been in planning since last year. Special guests on the night will include Tom Dunne, Brian McFadden and Mundy.

Eric Lalor will host the event alongside comedian Enya Martin, with performances also expected from The 4 of Us, Steve Wall, and George Murphy.

Kiera Dignam said that the concert will feature “Christy Dignam songs, Aslan songs, a number of songs he liked and traditional Irish songs”.

“Looking forward to another amazing night of music, memories, love and positive vibes,” she added.

This year’s concert follows the first memorial event held in 2024, and was announced by Kiera Dignam after receiving “countless messages and approaches asking if they would do it all over again.”

“After a lot of thought, we decided that we will,” she said. “So we’ll be in Vicar Street with special guests on 29 May.”

Tickets for the event have gone on sale today.

Christy Dignam was a founding member of Aslan, alongside Joe Jewell, Tony McGuinness, Billy McGuinness and Alan Downey.

The band went on to become one of Ireland’s most loved acts, with four of their eight studio albums reaching number one on the Irish charts.

Dignam died in June 2023, following a long illness.