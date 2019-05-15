Garda probe after teenager stabbed in incident involving a number of youths in south Dublin

GARDAÍ IN south Dublin are investigating after a boy in his mid-teens suffered stab wounds in an incident last Friday, the same night another teenager was stabbed to death nearby in Dundrum.

The incident on Nutgrove Avenue in Churchtown happened at approximately 8.20pm, only 10 minutes after Azzam Raguragui (18) was fatally stabbed in Finsbury park in Dundrum.

In the Churchtown incident, the teenager is understood to have been assaulted in an incident involving a number of youths.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made to date. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 01 666 6500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

In relation to the separate incident in Dundrum, a teenage boy presented himself to gardaí on Saturday and was assisting with the investigation.