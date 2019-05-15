This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda probe after teenager stabbed in incident involving a number of youths in south Dublin

The incident happened last Friday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 May 2019, 10:15 PM
15 hours ago 32,024 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4636869
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ IN south Dublin are investigating after a boy in his mid-teens suffered stab wounds in an incident last Friday, the same night another teenager was stabbed to death nearby in Dundrum.

The incident on Nutgrove Avenue in Churchtown happened at approximately 8.20pm, only 10 minutes after Azzam Raguragui (18) was fatally stabbed in Finsbury park in Dundrum.

In the Churchtown incident, the teenager is understood to have been assaulted in an incident involving a number of youths. 

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made to date. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 01 666 6500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

In relation to the separate incident in Dundrum, a teenage boy presented himself to gardaí on Saturday and was assisting with the investigation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie