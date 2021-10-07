Have you seen Cian? The 17-year-old has been missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN CORK are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old missing from the city.

Cian O’Leary was last seen in the Cork city area on Tuesday at approximately 5.45pm.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and Nike Air runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cian is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.