Have you seen Ciaran? Appeal to find missing Dublin teen

Source: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Ciaran Dillon who has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since Monday.

The teenager is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, with brown hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for Ciaran’s welfare and are urging him to make contact with the Gardaí or his family.

Anyone with information on Ciaran Dillon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01-666-6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.