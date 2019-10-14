This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More than 24,000 cigarettes and almost 20kg of tobacco seized by Revenue

The products were seized after two separate searches in Wexford and Tipperary.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 Oct 2019, 4:21 PM
47 minutes ago 2,221 Views 5 Comments
Gus 2 Gus Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED more than 24,000 cigarettes in Co Wexford over the weekend.

Officers, with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Gus, seized the products following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Enniscorthy.

A man in his 50s has been questioned in relation to the seizure.

Over 24,000 cigarettes – branded Blue River, Excellence and Email – were seized. They have a retail value of approximately €16,400, with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €12,900.

20191012 Wexford Seizure The seized cigarettes Source: Revenue

In a separate intelligence-led operation last Thursday, Revenue officers seized 19.6kg of rolling tobacco following a search, under warrant, of two premises in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The seized Amber Leaf tobacco has an estimated retail value of €11,500 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of about €9,600. A man in his early 20s and a woman in her late 40s have been interviewed in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecutions in both seizures.

20191010 Nenagh Seizure The seized tobacco Source: Revenue

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any relevant information, they are advised to contact Revenue in confidence by calling 1800 295 295.

