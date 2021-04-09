#Open journalism No news is bad news

85 litres of wine and over 18,000 cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort

The cigarettes were found with the help of detector dog Gus.

By Céimin Burke Friday 9 Apr 2021, 7:38 PM
Detector dog Gus.
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED almost 18,500 cigarettes and 85 litres of wine in searches at Rosslare Europort this week.

The ‘Benson & Hedges Gold’, ‘Benson & Hedges Silver’ and ‘L&M Blue’ cigarettes were discovered in a Slovakian registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France, yesterday.

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load.

A Slovakian national in his 40’s was questioned.

Earlier in the week, Revenue officers at the port seized 85 litres of wine. The alcohol was discovered following the search of an unaccompanied trailer that also arrived from Cherbourg.

The wine has a retail value of over €1,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €550.

