THE PAGERS USED by Hezbollah members that simultaneously exploded on Tuesday came from Taiwan, and the explosives were packed in sometime before they arrived in Lebanon.

At least nine people were killed and some 2,800 wounded, including the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, when the pagers exploded across the country in an unprecedented attack blamed on Israel.

The pagers had been ordered from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous American “and other” officials.

They were tampered with by Israel before arriving into Lebanon, some of the officials told the US newspaper.

A source close to Hezbollah, asking not to be identified, had previously told AFP that “the pagers that exploded concern a shipment recently imported by Hezbollah of 1,000 devices,” which appear to have been “sabotaged at source.”

The Times reported some 3,000 pagers were ordered from Gold Apollo, mostly its AR924 model.

The blasts “killed nine people, including a girl,” Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

“For Israel to embed an explosive trigger within the new batch of pagers, they would have likely needed access to the supply chain of these devices,” Brussels-based military and security analyst Elijah Magnier told AFP.

“Israeli intelligence has infiltrated the production process, adding an explosive component and remote triggering mechanism into the pagers without raising suspicion,” he said, raising the prospect the third party which sold the devices could have been an “intelligence front” set up by Israel for the purpose.

Remote detonation

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the blasts.

“We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression,” the group said in a statement, adding that Israel “will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression”.

On Wednesday, the group vowed it “will continue” its fight in support of Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s main backer, was “not involved” and “not aware of this incident in advance”, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The afternoon blasts hit Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon and dealt a heavy blow to the militant group, which already had concerns about the security of its communications after losing several key commanders to targeted air strikes in recent months.

The influx of so many casualties all at once overwhelmed hospitals in Hezbollah strongholds.

At one hospital in Beirut’s southern suburbs, an AFP correspondent saw people being treated in a car park on thin mattresses, with medical gloves on the ground and ambulance stretchers covered in blood.

“In all my life I’ve never seen someone walking on the street… and then explode,” said Musa, a resident of the southern suburbs, requesting to be identified only by his first name.

The 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah member was killed in east Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley when his pager exploded, the family and a source close to the group said.

A son of Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Ammar was also among the dead, a source close to the group told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Tehran’s ambassador in Beirut was wounded but his injuries were not serious, Iranian state media reported.