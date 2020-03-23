This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 March, 2020
RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has tested positive for Covid-19

Byrne told colleagues today that she’s “well now and through the peak of the condition”.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Mar 2020, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 52,424 Views 55 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5055192
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

RTÉ PRESENTER CLAIRE Byrne has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The broadcaster confirmed the news this evening after it had said on Saturday that a staff member had been diagnosed with the virus.

The co-host of RTÉ Radio One’s News at One and host of the Claire Byrne Live show, Byrne told colleagues today that she is through the peak of the condition. 

She said: “I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.

“I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis.”

Last week, she appeared on Claire Byrne Live from her shed at home as she had the symptoms of a cold and was self isolating based on advice from the HSE.

So far, over 900 people have tested positive for the virus. In the majority of cases, a patient will only experience mild symptoms and make a full recovery. 

RTÉ said on Saturday said that it would take all necessary steps to prioritise health and welfare as it continued to provide its news and entertainment programming. 

Tonight’s programme will again feature Byrne via videolink with Sarah McInerney co-presenting in studio.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

