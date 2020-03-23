RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has tested positive for Covid-19

RTÉ PRESENTER CLAIRE Byrne has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The broadcaster confirmed the news this evening after it had said on Saturday that a staff member had been diagnosed with the virus.

The co-host of RTÉ Radio One’s News at One and host of the Claire Byrne Live show, Byrne told colleagues today that she is through the peak of the condition.

She said: “I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.

“I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis.”

Last week, she appeared on Claire Byrne Live from her shed at home as she had the symptoms of a cold and was self isolating based on advice from the HSE.

So far, over 900 people have tested positive for the virus. In the majority of cases, a patient will only experience mild symptoms and make a full recovery.

RTÉ said on Saturday said that it would take all necessary steps to prioritise health and welfare as it continued to provide its news and entertainment programming.

Tonight’s programme will again feature Byrne via videolink with Sarah McInerney co-presenting in studio.