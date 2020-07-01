Garda investigation launched after clamper assaulted in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ IN STORE Street have launched an investigation after a clamper was assaulted this morning.

The incident happened at around 11am on the Mayor Street area of Dublin 1.

A video of the incident has since appeared on social media and shows two women attacking a man who is then thrown to the ground.

The video shows a black car clamped and two women confronting the clamper, who appears to work for a private company. One woman then attempts to climb into the clamper’s van and is stopped by the driver.

The man is grabbed by the face and is thrown to the ground. One woman appears to assault him while he is on the ground.

A picture of the injuries suffered by the man was also posted on social media.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí said they are investigating a definite line of inquiry.