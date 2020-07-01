This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Garda investigation launched after clamper assaulted in Dublin city centre

The incident happened at 11am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 5:11 PM
41 minutes ago 9,063 Views 12 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN STORE Street have launched an investigation after a clamper was assaulted this morning. 

The incident happened at around 11am on the Mayor Street area of Dublin 1. 

A video of the incident has since appeared on social media and shows two women attacking a man who is then thrown to the ground. 

The video shows a black car clamped and two women confronting the clamper, who appears to work for a private company. One woman then attempts to climb into the clamper’s van and is stopped by the driver. 

The man is grabbed by the face and is thrown to the ground. One woman appears to assault him while he is on the ground.

A picture of the injuries suffered by the man was also posted on social media. 

Gardaí said they are investigating a definite line of inquiry. 

