IRREVERSIBLE HUMAN-INDUCED CLIMATE change is spiraling globally, according to the latest report from the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Record-numbers of greenhouse gas concentrations and other factors contributed to temperatures never recorded so high before last year, according to the State of the Climate Report 2024.

All climate change indicators were met and reached, the report says, as last year was the warmest year on record. Meanwhile, in Ireland, Met Éireann has revealed that there was lower-than-average levels of rainfall last year, as well as the warmest-recorded season.

Here’s five graphs from those reports, outlining the state of the climate.

1. Mean temperatures are higher than ever, globally

The global, mean temperature increased by +1.55 degrees last year, the World’s warmest year, ever. In Ireland, it was the fourth-warmest year on record.

Though the notable increase, it still does not breach the Paris Agreement, as it agreed to strive to limit warming to 1.5 and 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels over a prolonged period of time.

Experts are currently working on calculating where the World is in relation to those goals, and current estimates do not paint a great image.

2. Record levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere

Record levels of greenhouse gases are in the atmosphere, according to the 2024 report.

Carbon dioxide records are at 151% of pre-industrial levels, methane was recorded at 266% of pre-industrial levels while nitrous oxide was recorded at 124% of pre-industrial levels.

It is the highest amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 2 million years and highest levels of both methane and nitrous oxide in 800,000 years. In the last decade, carbon dioxide levels have increased by 79%.

These gases are contributing to food insecurity, rising temperatures, marine wildlife ramifications and ocean acidification.

3. Global rainfall drastically changing

On rainfall, the 2024 report specifically mentions flash flooding and extreme rainfall events such as the floods in Valencia, Spain last year. It also notes many events of extreme rainfall in parts of South America.

However, in comparison to the previous decade, certain parts of the World have seen rainfall patterns drastically change in a short period of time.

The report notes how these changes are having a direct impact on sea level increases. According to this year’s report, the WMO states that irreversible damage and change has been made to the World’s sea levels as a result of these changing patterns.

4. Very dry winter and very wet summer in Ireland

Met Éireann’s report, which coincides with the WMO’s, notes the differences in rainfall in Ireland last year compared to previous years.

Ireland experienced a very dry winter last year, compared to previous years, which included a 16-day drought in Co Cork in January. By February, a significant increase in rainfall was experienced.

The increased and persisted rain in February continued throughout Spring, leading to February, March and April recording much-higher-than-average rainfall levels. Last Spring was one of the wettest on record and included the third-wettest March in Dublin.

While June and July were relatively drier than normal, temperatures were significantly lower than average as cold, Arctic air systems suppressed most rain until August, which also saw record-levels of rainfall that month.

5. Ice is still melting

In the last three years, glaciers have melted faster than ever before. The report states that this is particularly negative near the North Pole, Norway and Sweden.

Just two of the nearly 150 glaciers monitored by the WMO last year had any positive changes. The “exceptionally negative” impact that the warmer climate is having on glaciers could led to an increase of 1.1 metres is sea levels.

Glacier loss impacts almost every aspect of global life, including having impacts on crop yields, threats to food security and poverty prevention measures, risks polluting clean water and species extension and has extreme impacts on the economy.