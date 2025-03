THE CLIMATE ADVISORY Council has today called for the establishment of a ‘National Climate Damage Register’ that would record damage done by major weather events, while also warning that the country needs to “radically improve preparedness” for such events.

The Council has today launched the first in a series of publications examining Ireland’s changing climate, projected changes and “the critical need to adapt”.

“If we do not put the structures and resources in place, we will increasingly expose people and communities to the destructive effects of extreme weather events, magnifying future costs and risks to society,” said Peter Thorne, Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council’s Adaptation Committee.

In the report released today, the Council has said the damage register must be established to monitor and record the economic, social and environmental impacts of extreme weather events.

While the report focuses on the changing climate and extreme weather events in 2024, it also sets out “the inadequate critical infrastructure exposed by Storm Darragh, and more recently Storm Éowyn”.

Storm Éowyn left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power and water in January of this year. During the storm, the secure communications network used by emergency services also went down. The storm set an all-time wind speed record with sustained hurricane force winds of 142km.

The Council has said that the fingerprints of climate change are increasingly evident in the intensifying magnitude and frequency of certain extreme events, particularly heavy rainfall and heatwaves.

The Council’s report examines the disruption and impact for people, places and nature in Ireland last year.

Storms Isha, Bert and Darragh brought particularly strong winds, high rainfall and significant flood damage in Donegal, Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The Council has said the government must ensure that the funding and necessary supports are in place in order to prepare for similar weather events, “underpinned by appropriate legislation”.

“The time to act is now,” Peter Thorne said.

“Government cannot procrastinate any longer. Proactive action can and must improve our preparedness for and response to rapidly emerging climate risks, to protect and support people, and future proof our communities. This must be underpinned by robust climate data and services,” he said.

“The Council has highlighted the inadequacy of Ireland’s approach to address our changing climate over many years, and we have consistently called for investment and legislation to address the vulnerability and lack of resilience within our critical infrastructure and services in coping with extreme climate events.”

