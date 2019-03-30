Don't forget! The clocks are going forward this evening

IT’S THAT TIME of year again.

Spring forward, fall back etc.

After a week in which much of the country basked in spring sunshine, the nights are going to start getting longer from tomorrow onwards when the clocks go forward tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daylight Saving Time STARTS at 1am when clocks should go forward to 2am.

Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from tomorrow.

The clocks will go back again on Sunday 27 October.

After a vote in the European Parliament during the week, we may be set to scrap the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks in the near future.

Countries will be given the option of staying with summertime all the time – grand stretches in the evening the year round – or stay on wintertime to avoid very dark winter mornings.

The Irish government has yet to indicate which option it will plump for, however.

Either way, the clocks most definitely ARE going forward tonight so do make sure to get a good sleep in you have to get up early tomorrow.