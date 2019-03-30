This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Don't forget! The clocks are going forward this evening

We’ll have an hour less in bed going into Sunday morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 6:00 PM
50 minutes ago 2,676 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4566399
Image: Shutterstock/FREEDOMPIC
Image: Shutterstock/FREEDOMPIC

IT’S THAT TIME of year again. 

Spring forward, fall back etc.

After a week in which much of the country basked in spring sunshine, the nights are going to start getting longer from tomorrow onwards when the clocks go forward tonight.

Here’s what you need to know: 

  • Daylight Saving Time STARTS at 1am when clocks should go forward to 2am.
  • Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from tomorrow.

The clocks will go back again on Sunday 27 October.

After a vote in the European Parliament during the week, we may be set to scrap the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks in the near future.

Countries will be given the option of staying with summertime all the time – grand stretches in the evening the year round – or stay on wintertime to avoid very dark winter mornings.

The Irish government has yet to indicate which option it will plump for, however.

Either way, the clocks most definitely ARE going forward tonight so do make sure to get a good sleep in you have to get up early tomorrow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
    75,688  30
    2
    		CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    56,304  41
    3
    		New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
    44,044  52
    Fora
    1
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
    119  0
    2
    		Dublin Port's decision to row back on cruise tourism won't just hurt the capital
    116  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Edinburgh v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    71,421  40
    2
    		As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
    50,241  59
    3
    		LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    40,219  18
    DailyEdge

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
    DUBLIN
    Locals concerned over plans to build 299 apartments in blocks of up to 9 storeys in Glasnevin
    Locals concerned over plans to build 299 apartments in blocks of up to 9 storeys in Glasnevin
    'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
    Three men arrested over conspiracy to murder released without charge
    EU
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    A Brexistential crisis: So what happens now?
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?
    CORK
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    'It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless': Mum of three-year-old hit and run victim praying for full recovery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie