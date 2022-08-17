Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Clondalkin since Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Tomasz Piorczynski who was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22 on Monday morning.
Tomasz is described as being approximately 6 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and grey eyes.
When last seen, Tomasz was driving a red Ford Focus (161 D registered).
Gardaí and Tomasz’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Tomasz’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS