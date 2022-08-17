Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Clondalkin since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Tomasz Piorczynski who was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22 on Monday morning.

Tomasz is described as being approximately 6 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and grey eyes.

When last seen, Tomasz was driving a red Ford Focus (161 D registered).

Gardaí and Tomasz’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Tomasz’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.