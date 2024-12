THE CHAIRPERSON OF the Jewish Council of Ireland has said he is “deeply concerned” by the deterioration in relations between Ireland and Israel following the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin yesterday.

Maurice Cohen, chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, said the Irish Government’s intervention at the ICJ alongside South Africa had risked “oversimplifying” a complex and tragic conflict, “unfairly isolating Israel, and undermining the integrity of the term ‘genocide’.”

He said consular services provided by the embassy are vital for those maintaining connections with family, culture and heritage in Israel.

“Losing this resource will leave many feeling unsupported and aggrieved,” he said, adding that the closure of the embassy “represents not only a symbolic blow but also a practical disadvantage”.

The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the news of the embassy closure yesterday afternoon due to the Irish government’s “extreme anti-Israel policy”.

The move comes in the wake of diplomatic tension between the countries over Ireland’s recognition of Palestinian statehood and its participation in the South African lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ.

In a post to X, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that he “utterly reject[s] the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel”, adding that it is a “deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government”.

In a statement, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that he also regretted the decision made by Israel and reiterated his call for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

He also said that there are no plans to close Ireland’s embassy in Tel Aviv.

“Ireland’s position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all States to adhere to international humanitarian law.

”The continuation of the war in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law. It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Tensions between Ireland and Israel have been strained as the Irish government have voiced their support for Palestine as the conflict in Gaza rages on.

On Wednesday, Martin secured Cabinet approval for Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel, which is currently before the International Court of Justice.

The case against Israel concerns breaches of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Ireland will support South Africa’s case against Israel, initiated following the launch of Israeli military operations in Gaza since 7 October 2023.