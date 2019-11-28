Hyde and Seek set to appeal after Tusla orders 4 creches to close by end of December

TUSLA HAS ORDERED that four Hyde&Seek creches be shut by the end of the year.

The creches that are to close are:

Hyde & Seek Tolka Road, Dublin

Hyde & Seek Shaw Street, Dublin

Hyde & Seek Millbourne Avenue, Dublin

Hyde & Seek Glasnevin, Dublin

The company has 21 days to appeal the decision, and Hyde&Seek said in a statement this afternoon that it will appeal.

Tusla said that, as part of its commitment to greater communication in the early years sector, it is now taking the following steps:

It is publishing decisions to remove Early Years’ services from the register on Tusla’s website, tusla.ie

It is publicly communicating details of deregistered services

It is to consult with parents as part of the regulatory process in 2020

It will be asking providers to display their certificate of registration

It will be adding the date of inspection to the register of early years services to alert parents that a report is pending

Brian Lee, director of quality assurance at Tusla, said: “This enhanced public communication comes as a result of feedback from parents. While Tusla cannot contact parents of children in individual crèches directly, we can ensure that this information is readily and publicly available to assist parents in making informed decisions.

“As the regulator in this sector, Tusla’s role is to monitor the safety and quality of care and support of children in early years’ provision to ensure compliance with regulations. Where there are consistent and serious breaches, Tusla will take action up to and including prosecution and removal from the register of early years’ services.”

“The decision to remove a service from the register comes at the end of an enforcement process, during which a provider is afforded fair procedures. This decision is not taken lightly, and is a last resort which is used when as regulator Tusla cannot stand over the continued operation of a service.”

A spokesperson for Hyde&Seek said the creche chain will fight the order.

“We do not accept the outcome of the regulatory process,” a spokesperson said. “Since the airing of the RTE programme we have continued to work to ensure we adhere to the highest standards. We are very confident in the service provided at all four of our creches and will appeal this decision.”

Hyde&Seek came to the nation’s attention after an RTÉ Investigates piece on Prime Time.

The programme ‘Creches, Behind Closed Doors’, which was broadcast in July, found instances of poor staffing, breaches of fire safety and rough handling of children at three creches operated by Hyde and Seek over four months this year.

The revelations came about after undercover reporters, who were garda vetted by RTÉ and had appropriate qualifications in childcare, were hired by Hyde and Seek and had hidden cameras placed on them as they carried out their duties at the creches.