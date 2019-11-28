This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hyde and Seek set to appeal after Tusla orders 4 creches to close by end of December

The company has said it does not accept the outcome of the regulatory process.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 22,220 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4909857
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated 32 minutes ago

TUSLA HAS ORDERED that four Hyde&Seek creches be shut by the end of the year. 

The creches that are to close are: 

  • Hyde & Seek Tolka Road, Dublin
  • Hyde & Seek Shaw Street, Dublin
  • Hyde & Seek Millbourne Avenue, Dublin
  • Hyde & Seek Glasnevin, Dublin

The company has 21 days to appeal the decision, and Hyde&Seek said in a statement this afternoon that it will appeal.

Tusla said that, as part of its commitment to greater communication in the early years sector, it is now taking the following steps:

  • It is publishing decisions to remove Early Years’ services from the register on Tusla’s website, tusla.ie
  • It is publicly communicating details of deregistered services
  • It is to consult with parents as part of the regulatory process in 2020
  • It will be asking providers to display their certificate of registration
  • It will be adding the date of inspection to the register of early years services to alert parents that a report is pending

Brian Lee, director of quality assurance at Tusla, said: “This enhanced public communication comes as a result of feedback from parents. While Tusla cannot contact parents of children in individual crèches directly, we can ensure that this information is readily and publicly available to assist parents in making informed decisions.

“As the regulator in this sector, Tusla’s role is to monitor the safety and quality of care and support of children in early years’ provision to ensure compliance with regulations. Where there are consistent and serious breaches, Tusla will take action up to and including prosecution and removal from the register of early years’ services.”

“The decision to remove a service from the register comes at the end of an enforcement process, during which a provider is afforded fair procedures. This decision is not taken lightly, and is a last resort which is used when as regulator Tusla cannot stand over the continued operation of a service.”

A spokesperson for Hyde&Seek said the creche chain will fight the order.

Related Reads

14.10.19 RTÉ accused of neglecting child safety in war of words with Tusla ahead of Hyde and Seek exposé
25.07.19 'Our trust has been betrayed': Hyde and Seek parents speak out after RTÉ Investigates programme
25.07.19 Planning authority raised concerns about fire evacuation at Hyde & Seek creche before its construction

“We do not accept the outcome of the regulatory process,” a spokesperson said. “Since the airing of the RTE programme we have continued to work to ensure we adhere to the highest standards. We are very confident in the service provided at all four of our creches and will appeal this decision.”

Hyde&Seek came to the nation’s attention after an RTÉ Investigates piece on Prime Time. 

The programme ‘Creches, Behind Closed Doors’, which was broadcast in July, found instances of poor staffing, breaches of fire safety and rough handling of children at three creches operated by Hyde and Seek over four months this year.

The revelations came about after undercover reporters, who were garda vetted by RTÉ and had appropriate qualifications in childcare, were hired by Hyde and Seek and had hidden cameras placed on them as they carried out their duties at the creches.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie