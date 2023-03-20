Coalition leaders meeting this evening ahead of Sinn Féin motion to extend eviction ban

COALITION LEADERS WILL meet tonight ahead of a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil on Wednesday on an extension to the eviction ban.

The motion states that Ireland “remains in the midst of a housing emergency” and will call for the eviction ban to be extended until January 2024.

The motion adds that by choosing to end the eviction ban on 31 March, the government has “increased the stress and insecurity experienced by the 750,000 people, including working families, living in private rented accommodation”.

The three coalition leaders will meet later, where it is thought that they will discuss the government’s response to the motion.

In a statement to The Journal, a government spokesperson said: “The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan are due to hold their weekly meeting on Cabinet co-ordination this evening.

“This is a regular meeting held to discuss matters relating to the week ahead.”

It comes as Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan stated her intention to vote against the government when the Sinn Féin motion comes before the Dáil Wednesday.

Speaking to RTÉ yesterday, Green Party chair Pauline O’Reilly said voting with the government is “the price you pay for going into government.”

But writing in yesterday’s Sunday Independent, Hourigan said the vote is not about ideology or policy but “process [and] mindset”.

The coalition will be left with a majority of just one if Hourigan votes in favour of the Sinn Féin motion, while fellow Green Party TD Patrick Costello has also been critical of the move to end the eviction ban.

Deputy Costello has been approached by The Journal for comment.

Michael Healy-Rae, Independent TD for Kerry, also confirmed today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he will be voting to extend the eviction ban.

He added that the rural independents will have a number of amendments to make on the motion, which will be discussed tomorrow morning.

Explaining his decision on RTÉ this morning, Healy-Rae said: “It’s in the absence of any other sensible proposal because the government has not used the time during the last ban to do anything.”

However, he added: “The proposers of this motion, Sinn Féin, have done nothing to help the housing market, only to hurt it as well.

“The continuous demonisation of people who own properties and rent them out is resulting in the lesser and lesser supply of housing being out there on the market.”

He also claimed that Sinn Féin is “kicking the can down the road further” and that an extension to the ban “isn’t a magic bullet”.

Healy-Rae said he is voting to extend the ban because he is “fearful” of where people affected will go.

The Kerry TD has 24 properties on the Dáil register of interest, all of which are rented, and he told RTÉ that none of his tenants are facing eviction this year.

“I know so much about the market from both sides,” said Healy-Rae, “from the fact of being a person involved in it and also being a person representing people seeking housing for so many years.

“But what I do know for an absolute fact, there is so many thousands and thousands of good people who had second and third and fourth properties and were renting them out and now they’re leaving because they’re being demonised by government and by opposition.”

He claimed that the “people who shout the loudest about housing inside the Dáil are the people who in their own constituencies have objected to thousands and thousands of homes being built”.

“When I hear those people standing up and saying that they want more, but they don’t want their constituencies or outside their back door, that doesn’t make sense to me,” he added.