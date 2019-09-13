This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fake gun and €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Cork

Gardaí have yet to make any arrests following the sezures and the investigation is ongoing.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 13 Sep 2019, 9:13 AM
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN COUNTY Cork have seized an imitation firearm and approximately €60,000 worth of cocaine.

The drugs and the imitation weapon were found shortly after 9pm yesterday when Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, Regional Support Unit and Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search of a house in the Newmarket area.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine and an imitation firearm which will both be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

