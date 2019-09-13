Fake gun and €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Cork

GARDAÍ IN COUNTY Cork have seized an imitation firearm and approximately €60,000 worth of cocaine.

The drugs and the imitation weapon were found shortly after 9pm yesterday when Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, Regional Support Unit and Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search of a house in the Newmarket area.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine and an imitation firearm which will both be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.