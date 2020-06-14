This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 14 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man and woman appear in court after cocaine worth €440,000 is seized in Clare

The drugs were seized by gardaí on Friday night.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,197 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5122596
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

A MAN AND woman have been charged following the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €440,000 in Co Clare.

Gardaí who are investigating organised crime in Limerick city carried out a search of a property in Corbally, Co Clare, at approximately 11.35pm on Friday.

During the course of the search, cocaine (pending analysis) with a street value of €440,000 was seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow-up operation yesterday morning, a man in his 40s was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick. He was also detained at Henry Street Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They both appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie