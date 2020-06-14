Man and woman appear in court after cocaine worth €440,000 is seized in Clare

A MAN AND woman have been charged following the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €440,000 in Co Clare.

Gardaí who are investigating organised crime in Limerick city carried out a search of a property in Corbally, Co Clare, at approximately 11.35pm on Friday.

During the course of the search, cocaine (pending analysis) with a street value of €440,000 was seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow-up operation yesterday morning, a man in his 40s was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick. He was also detained at Henry Street Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They both appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.

